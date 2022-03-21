N Biren Singh elected as CM of Manipur at BJP Legislature Party

AMN

Acting Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh elected leader of BJP Legislature Party unanimously. BJP’s Central observer and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement after a closed-door meeting with BJP MLAs at the State party headquarters yesterday. She arrived in Imphal yesterday morning along with Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.

BJP retained power in Manipur, winning 32 seats in the 60-member assembly. N Biren Singh had won from the Heingang assembly seat.