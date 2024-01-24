Myanmar’s military junta sentenced 3 Brigadier Generals to death

WEB DESK

Myanmar’s military junta has sentenced 3 Brigadier Generals to death and sentences of life imprisonment to three following their surrender to resistance forces in northern Shan State earlier this month. According to local media reports, of the six brigadier generals, three were sentenced to death and three to life imprisonment.

On the 4th of January, almost 2,400 regime troops, including more than 200 officers surrendered to the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in Laukkai, the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone (SAZ) in northern Shan State.

MNDAA, is part of the Brotherhood Alliance, which also includes the Arakan Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army. In October last year, the Alliance launched Operation 1027, against the ruling military junta, across the northern Shan State. Since the beginning of the operation, the military has lost control of about 30 towns, several hundred bases and many important border crossings with China. Laukkai is the largest defeat for the junta since the 2021 coup.

The latest defeat and the subsequent action by the ruling government has severely dented the morale of the armed forces. Many junta supporters blamed Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s military ruler, for the military setbacks and calls for him to step down have intensified.