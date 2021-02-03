Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2021 10:30:13      انڈین آواز

Myanmar police file case against Aung San Suu Kyi

The Myanmar police have filed a case against the deposed head of government Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment. The police told the court that six walkie talkies were found in search of her home in Naypyidaw. These equipment were imported and used illegally, said the police. She will be detained till Feb 15 for investigations.

Along with Aung San Suu Kyi, the former President of Myanmar Win Myint has also been charged with violating rules banning people’s gathering during the Corona pandemic. He has also been remanded in custody for two weeks. He is accused of meeting his supporters in a motorcade during the election campaign violating Covid restrictions, reports Reuters.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s party National League for Democracy (NLD) has said that its offices have been raided in several regions.

The Myanmar military Tatmadaw seized power from the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, 1st February. Along with her, President Win Myint and several other leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained by the military. The military government led by General Min Aung Hlaing claimed that the Nov. 8 national elections held last year were fraudulently conducted in which the NLD had scored a sweeping victory against the military backed USDP.

The US has threatened to reimpose sanctions against Myanmar if it does not immediately release the leaders and hand over power to the civilian government. The UN, G-7 and many other international bodies have condemned the military take over in Myanmar and called for bringing back the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

SPORTS

Badminton: India Open to be held in May, Domestic tournaments to resume in April with revamped structure

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India Open, one of the prestigious tournaments in the badminton calendar and ...

India dominate First Asian Online Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi World number four Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar Kynan Chenai and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

