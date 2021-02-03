Myanmar police file case against Aung San Suu Kyi

WEB DESK

The Myanmar police have filed a case against the deposed head of government Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment. The police told the court that six walkie talkies were found in search of her home in Naypyidaw. These equipment were imported and used illegally, said the police. She will be detained till Feb 15 for investigations.

Along with Aung San Suu Kyi, the former President of Myanmar Win Myint has also been charged with violating rules banning people’s gathering during the Corona pandemic. He has also been remanded in custody for two weeks. He is accused of meeting his supporters in a motorcade during the election campaign violating Covid restrictions, reports Reuters.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s party National League for Democracy (NLD) has said that its offices have been raided in several regions.

The Myanmar military Tatmadaw seized power from the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, 1st February. Along with her, President Win Myint and several other leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained by the military. The military government led by General Min Aung Hlaing claimed that the Nov. 8 national elections held last year were fraudulently conducted in which the NLD had scored a sweeping victory against the military backed USDP.

The US has threatened to reimpose sanctions against Myanmar if it does not immediately release the leaders and hand over power to the civilian government. The UN, G-7 and many other international bodies have condemned the military take over in Myanmar and called for bringing back the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.