Myanmar military executes four democracy activists

In Myanmar, four democracy activists have been executed by military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades, According to media reports. Quoting the state news outlet Global News Light of Myanmar, it was said that the four men were executed as they gave directives, made arrangements, and committed conspiracies for brutal and inhumane terror acts. They had been charged under the counter-terrorism laws but did not say when or how they were executed.

Some media reports said that the executions, which were first announced by the military in June, drew international condemnation. They came in the wake of a 2021 military coup.

The Military junta overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in February last year, sparking huge protests which were swiftly crushed. These executions are the first since 1988, according to the United Nations. Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.