इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2022 05:34:41      انڈین آواز

My visit to India will deliver on things that really matter to people of both nations: Boris Johnson

Ahead of his India visit, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson said his visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both nations.

In details released late on Saturday, Johnson’s office said the British leader would use his trip to India to deepen relations, including in-depth talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod on the two nations’ “strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership”.

The British PM said, India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times.

Mr Johnson said in view of the face threats to global peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together.

Mr Johnson’s trip will also include a visit to Gujarat on Thursday, where he is expected to announce a major investment in key industries in the UK and India, as well as new collaboration on science, health and technology.

