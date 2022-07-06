FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mumbai witnesses heavy to very heavy rain; IMD issues red alert in six districts

AMN / WEB DESK

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy to very heavy rains from last few days. Met Office has said that heavy rain is likely to continue in the region till this weekend. NDRF teams have been kept on high alert to tackle any emergency situation.

Mumbai experienced heavy rains yesterday leading to disruption of normal activities in the city. In the last 5 days of July Mumbai has received almost 70 percent of the average July rainfall of nearly 700mm. Though last night the intensity of rain decreased to some extent there is heavy rain forecast for the day. Meanwhile, red alerts have been issued for six districts of the state today including Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara.

