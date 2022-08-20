Mumbai traffic police receive threat messages on its WhatsApp group

AMN/ WEB DESK

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Saturday said that Mumbai traffic police has received threat messages on its WhatsApp group. The terror-related messages were received late yesterday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Phansalkar said that these messages threatened about a repeat of 26/11 like Mumbai attacks.

The messages also mentioned names of 26/11 terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab and Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. Zawahiri was recently killed by a US drone in Kabul.

Phansalkar said prima facie it appears that these messages were sent from Pakistan, adding that the sender mentioned that they have accomplices working in India.

Phansalkar said that the process is on to register an FIR at Worli police station thereafter the Mumbai crime branch will investigate the matter. He further said that police have taken these messages seriously and all angles are being probed into. He assured that to keep Mumbai and Mumbaikars secure all actions are being taken by the police department.

The threat messages on the WhatsApp group of Mumbai traffic police came a couple of days after an abandoned boat was found off the coast of Harihareshwar in Raigad district. Replying to the queries on strengthening of coastal security, the Mumbai police chief said, Sagar Kavach operation has been launched by the police since the last few days, and police personnel have been kept on high alert.

He also added that Mumbai police is working in tandem with Coast Guard on enhancing coastal security.