FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2022 03:53:14      انڈین آواز

Mumbai traffic police receive threat messages on its WhatsApp group

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Saturday said that Mumbai traffic police has received threat messages on its WhatsApp group. The terror-related messages were received late yesterday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Phansalkar said that these messages threatened about a repeat of 26/11 like Mumbai attacks.

The messages also mentioned names of 26/11 terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab and Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. Zawahiri was recently killed by a US drone in Kabul.

Phansalkar said prima facie it appears that these messages were sent from Pakistan, adding that the sender mentioned that they have accomplices working in India.

Phansalkar said that the process is on to register an FIR at Worli police station thereafter the Mumbai crime branch will investigate the matter. He further said that police have taken these messages seriously and all angles are being probed into. He assured that to keep Mumbai and Mumbaikars secure all actions are being taken by the police department.

The threat messages on the WhatsApp group of Mumbai traffic police came a couple of days after an abandoned boat was found off the coast of Harihareshwar in Raigad district. Replying to the queries on strengthening of coastal security, the Mumbai police chief said, Sagar Kavach operation has been launched by the police since the last few days, and police personnel have been kept on high alert.

He also added that Mumbai police is working in tandem with Coast Guard on enhancing coastal security. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

SPORTS DESK The Sports Ministry has requested International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football C ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart