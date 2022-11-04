Mumbai: As many as 392 registered voters of ‘Andheri East’ constituency opts ‘Voting from home’ facility

AMN

For the first time in the country, as many as 392 registered voters of Mumbai’s ‘Andheri East’ constituency have fulfilled their democratic duty by opting ‘Voting from home’ facility. Prashant Patil, the election officer of this area said that the facility of voting from home was made available as per the instructions of Election Commission of India under the initiative implemented for senior citizens, who are physically challenged and 80 years of age and above.

For the first time in the country’s electoral history, the ‘Voting from Home’ initiative was implemented in the by-election process of ‘Andheri East’ assembly constituency in Mumbai suburban district held yesterday. Giving more details, Election Officer Prashant Patil said that a separate list of 7,000 voters aged 80 years and above was prepared in early October in the Andheri East assembly constituency. The option of registering under this facility was kept open by directly contacting all the voters in this list by giving them information about the facility of voting from home. Under this option, 430 senior voters have agreed to register their names for the process of voting from home. Thereafter, over a period of three days from 30 October to 1 November, a team of seven persons, including officials and employees of the ‘Andheri East’ constituency, set up temporary polling stations in the homes of senior citizens. In this temporary polling station, senior members of the household who had registered their names cast their vote in the form of a ‘secret ballot’. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the votes cast by the senior citizens were sealed and deposited. Out of 430 registered senior voters of Andheri East’ constituency, 392 voters exercised their franchise by voting from home. That is, about 91.16 percent of the voters of the said category exercised their franchise from home and participated enthusiastically in the voting process.