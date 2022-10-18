https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2022 06:52:53      انڈین آواز

Mumbai airport to shut runway from 11 am to 5 pm today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, will remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesday Oct 18 due to annual repair and maintenance work on both its runways.

Flights have been accordingly rescheduled, a statement from the airport read.

“The CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday (October 18) from 11.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs for repair and maintenance work on both its runways. RWY 14/32 & 9/27,” the airport said in its passenger advisory on Monday.

The advisory said that as part of the airport’s post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other major tasks will be undertaken.

“With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” the advisory added.

The CSMIA advisory further said that flights during this duration have been rescheduled in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders and looked forward to cooperation and support from the passengers.

The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest airports in the country for domestic as well as international flights. Last week, a total of eight flights were diverted at the airport because of heavy rain and low visibility conditions in the Maharashtra capital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BFI appoints Irish great Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi,  17 October :  Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and w ...

FIFA U-17 Women’s World: India to take on Brazil in final Group A game in Bhubaneswar

AMN In football, hosts India will face Brazil in their final Group A game of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World ...

Indian grandmaster Arjun defeats five time world Chess champion Magnus Carlsen

AMN On 16th October 2022, 19-year-old Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated the reigning five-time Wor ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

@Powered By: Logicsart