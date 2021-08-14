Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
Multi-layer security arrangements in view of 75th Independence Day celebrations in J&K

AMN

A multi-layer security arrangement duly backed by ground and aerial surveillance has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any untoward incident during the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Our correspondent reports that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Independence Day main function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. However, Adviser to Lieutenant Governor R. R. Bhatnagar will preside over the Independence Day function at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

The Mayors of the cities of Jammu and Srinagar shall attend the main functions in the respective cities. District Development Council Chairpersons will be the chief guests at the functions in their respective districts. Besides in Jammu, the security forces intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu Division, especially at various points along the Jammu-Srinagar, Jammu-Pathankote and Jammu-Poonch National Highways. Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.

These arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations across the Jammu division. Besides, the ground surveillance and aerial surveillance will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day Celebrations. The security arrangements have been finalized and the area where the chief guest will address the gathering in Jammu has been sanitised. All the high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Independence Day functions in Jammu and Srinagar have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and Central Reserve Police Force to prevent any untoward incident.

