MSRTC employees will receive one month’s pending salary & Diwali advance by today, assures Minister

AMN

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister Anil Parab has assured that all the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-MSRTC will receive one month’s pending salary and Diwali Advance by today.

In a statement, Mr. Parab urged transport workers not to feel dejected or resort to extreme measures like suicide. This comes after a MSRTC bus conductor allegedly committed suicide in Jalgaon over non-disbursement of salary over last three months.

Stating that Maharashtra is going through a difficult phase in view of the Corona virus pandemic and the economy is still in a bad condition, Mr. Parab said, the government is trying to find a way out. He further assured that the pending salary of one more month will be credited before Diwali. The Minister said that the Transport Department will have to focus on new revenue generation methods, once the salaries are paid.