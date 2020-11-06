2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
India condemns Pakistan for transferring management of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
US: Joe Biden is inching towards victory
China parries question regarding its stand on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
Army Chief General Manoj Naravane starts his 3-day Nepal tour by visiting religious places
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Nov 2020 07:12:11      انڈین آواز

MP: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 94%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The situation relating to Coronavirus pandemic is constantly improving in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s recovery rate has reached 94 per cent. At the same time, the number of active cases is continuously decreasing. The number of active patients in the state is seven thousand 756.

In Madhya Pradesh, 53 per cent of the patients of Corona are in home isolation. These patients are being monitored through Command and Control Centres. In hospitals, 17 per cent of the patients are on oxygen support. The maximum 180 cases have been registered in Bhopal, 65 in Indore, 57 in Gwalior and 33 in Jabalpur. The situation is continuously improving everywhere.

The situation is most improved in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts. There are seven active patients of Corona in Burhanpur and 25 in Khandwa.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has asked the officials to ensure that no private hospital should charge more fees for treatment from Corona patients and only the fees prescribed by the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport: National car racing to resume in bio bubble

AMN / HSB /Chennai After a nine-month break, the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 202 ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma fires 66 in round two to stay in lead

HSB / Panchkula Akshay Sharma fired a six-under-66, a second straight bogey-free round, in Chandigarh . to ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ کا آئندہ صدر کون ہوگا؟ تعطل برقرار ، ووٹوں کی گنتی جاری

امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخاب میں اب تک 44 ریاستوں اور واشنگٹن ڈی سی ...

US امریکہ : صدارتی انتخاب سے حلف برداری تک: کب کیا ہوگا؟

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ میں صدارتی انتخابات میں اُمیدوار کی کامی ...

شدت پسندی کی مخالفت ميں جرمنی ميں Germany: مسلمانوں کی ريلی

جرمنی میں مسلمانوں کی سب سے بڑی تنظیم ’سینٹرل کونسل فار مسلم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!