MP: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 94%

AMN

The situation relating to Coronavirus pandemic is constantly improving in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s recovery rate has reached 94 per cent. At the same time, the number of active cases is continuously decreasing. The number of active patients in the state is seven thousand 756.

In Madhya Pradesh, 53 per cent of the patients of Corona are in home isolation. These patients are being monitored through Command and Control Centres. In hospitals, 17 per cent of the patients are on oxygen support. The maximum 180 cases have been registered in Bhopal, 65 in Indore, 57 in Gwalior and 33 in Jabalpur. The situation is continuously improving everywhere.

The situation is most improved in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts. There are seven active patients of Corona in Burhanpur and 25 in Khandwa.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has asked the officials to ensure that no private hospital should charge more fees for treatment from Corona patients and only the fees prescribed by the government.