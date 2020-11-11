MP: Congress party leaders to meet at Kamal Nath’s residence to brainstorm on defeat in By-Polls

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress party leaders are meeting today at Senior leader Kamal Nath’s residence to brainstorm on the defeat in the recent By-Polls. At the same time, informal discussion among the leaders in BJP is also going on.

In the elections held in 28 seats of MP, BJP has won 19 seats whereas Congress has managed to win nine seats.

BJP has received more than 22 lakh 29 thousand votes in these elections, which is about 49.46 per cent of the total vote cast in the by-elections while Congress is second position with 18 lakh 25 thousand votes. The Congress has received about 40.50 per cent votes.

Even though the BSP has not won a single seat in these elections, it is in third place by getting more than 2.5 lakh votes.

About 40 thousand votes have been cast in favour of NOTA. The interesting aspect is that NOTA has received more votes from several political parties including Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena.