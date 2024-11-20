The Indian Awaaz

MoS for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, visits MSME Pavilion

Nov 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Today at the India International Trade Fair, a large number of visitors were seen visiting different stalls of national and international exhibitors. While the Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, also visited the MSME Pavilion today. During her visit, she interacted with beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, offering her appreciation for their innovative products. She also emphasised that the Ministry of MSME provides support and handholding to MSMEs through its various schemes and initiatives. The theme for this year is Viksit Bharat at 2047.

