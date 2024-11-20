The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Audit week celebrated in Principal Director Audit office at Chandigarh on foundation day of CAG

Nov 20, 2024

Audit week is being celebrated in the office of the Principal Director Audit of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department at Chandigarh on the occasion of the foundation day of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, CAG.

Today, the programs of Audit Week were held with a dialogue and workshop with the labour department in the Labour Bureau Bhawan. An Officer of the Principal Director Audit Office, Sanjay Nehru, told AIR.

Akashvani correspondent said that the audit week will conclude on November 26 at the golf course in Chandigarh. The closing ceremony will be presided over by the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

MoS for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, visits MSME Pavilion

Nov 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s creative economy emerges as $30 billion industry: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Nov 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Asia’s largest tech conclave ’27th Bengaluru Tech Summit’

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

DEFENCE

India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) concluded in New Delhi

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Secure release of Indian fishermen from Pak prison: Stalin writes to Jaishankar

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Dhaka in mid December: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Police personnel suspended for violating election guidelines in Kanpur

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment