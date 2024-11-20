Audit week celebrated in Principal Director Audit office at Chandigarh on foundation day of CAG

Audit week is being celebrated in the office of the Principal Director Audit of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department at Chandigarh on the occasion of the foundation day of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, CAG.

Today, the programs of Audit Week were held with a dialogue and workshop with the labour department in the Labour Bureau Bhawan. An Officer of the Principal Director Audit Office, Sanjay Nehru, told AIR.

Akashvani correspondent said that the audit week will conclude on November 26 at the golf course in Chandigarh. The closing ceremony will be presided over by the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria.