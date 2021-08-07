MoS Education Subhas Sarkar participates in G20 Research Ministers’ meeting

WEB DESK

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar participated in the G20 Research Ministers’ meeting today which was hosted in blended mode by Italy. G20 Education Ministers exchanged views on enhancing research collaborations and sharing digital space among G20 Countries for a strong, sustainable, resilient and inclusive recovery.

Representing India, Mr Subhas Sarkar reiterated the country’s commitment to promote research and to skill, reskill and upskill the youth and collaborating with other G-20 countries to achieve this objective. He said that India attaches great importance to work with G20 partners and find evidence-based solutions to common problems.Speaking on National Education Policy, 2020, the Minister said the policy seeks to strengthen the research ecosystem of the country by establishing a National Research Foundation.

The Minister stated that India emphasizes leveraging relevant technologies for maximum gain in the education sector, for which a National Education Technology Forum as an umbrella body is launched. He also reaffirmed the support of the Government of India to the collective efforts of the G-20 countries in building a resilient education system and said he look forward to work with partner countries to fulfill the shared priorities in this area.

Minister of States for Education Annpurna Devi and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Secretary Higher Education Amit Khare and senior officials of the Ministry were also present during the meeting.