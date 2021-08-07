President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
MoS Education Subhas Sarkar participates in G20 Research Ministers’ meeting

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar participated in the G20 Research Ministers’ meeting today which was hosted in blended mode by Italy. G20 Education Ministers exchanged views on enhancing research collaborations and sharing digital space among G20 Countries for a strong, sustainable, resilient and inclusive recovery.

Representing India, Mr Subhas Sarkar reiterated the country’s commitment to promote research and to skill, reskill and upskill the youth and collaborating with other G-20 countries to achieve this objective. He said that India attaches great importance to work with G20 partners and find evidence-based solutions to common problems.Speaking on National Education Policy, 2020, the Minister said the policy seeks to strengthen the research ecosystem of the country by establishing a National Research Foundation.

The Minister stated that India emphasizes leveraging relevant technologies for maximum gain in the education sector, for which a National Education Technology Forum as an umbrella body is launched. He also reaffirmed the support of the Government of India to the collective efforts of the G-20 countries in building a resilient education system and said he look forward to work with partner countries to fulfill the shared priorities in this area.

Minister of States for Education Annpurna Devi and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Secretary Higher Education Amit Khare and senior officials of the Ministry were also present during the meeting.

SPORTS

Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia loses in Semi-Finals, will fight for Bronze today

In Tokyo Olympics, hot favourite Indian grappler Bajrang Punia lost his semifinal match 5-12 against Haji Aliy ...

PM does it again, names ‘Khel Ratna’ Award after hockey magician Dhyan Chand

Nirendra Dev / New Delhi In the season of hockey wins and Olympic medals, here is another major breaking ne ...

The Hockey Salvation–No substitute to ‘hard work’ and less of politics

By Nirendra Dev Hockey is back in the mindset of a nation that gave the world this sport! Humbled and humil ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

