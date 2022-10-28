Mos Dr. L Murugan holds review meeting with media units of Ministry of I&B at Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar

AMN

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan on Friday chaired a review meeting with the media units of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar.

During the meeting, the Union Minister directed Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar and All India Radio Srinagar to start an exclusive programme focusing on the developmental stories related to the implementation of the Central Government Schemes like PMAY Urban & Rural, PMDP, IAY, Ujjwala etc. in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the video and audio testimonials of the beneficiaries. He said that the programme should be district specific with a special name so that the development brought about in various sectors across the district is brought to the public at large.

Officers from all the media units highlighted the activities of their respective departments by way of PowerPoint presentations.