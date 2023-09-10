इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2023 05:00:57      انڈین آواز

Morocco Earthquake, Death toll rises over 2000

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake has risen over 2000 while about 1400 are said to be injured. As per reports, the rescue teams are yet to reach out to more victims who are said to be stuck in remote areas hard hit by the quake, and the toll is likely to go up. The devastating quake on Friday night was epicentered at a sparsely-populated area of the High Atlas Mountains, around 71km southwest of Marrakesh. The 6.8 magnitude quake is the biggest to jolt the North African country in the past 120 years.  The majority of the quake victims are said to have been in remote areas.

Several people are still suspected to be trapped under rubble and debris of the fallen structures that were age-old and could not withstand the earthquake. Global leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and others have expressed their condolences to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the devastating quake.

