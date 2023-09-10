इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2023 05:01:32      انڈین آواز

US President Joe Biden describes agreement for India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as game-changing regional investment

AMN/ WEB DESK

President of the United States of America Joe Biden has hailed the historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a game-changing regional investment. President Biden talking to X, previously known as Twitter, today said the project would bridge ports across two continents and would make it easier to trade, export clean energy, and expand access to reliable clean electricity. He further said it will make it easier to lay cables that will connect communities that secure a stable internet and added that it will unlock sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Yesterday, India along with the US and several other major economies unveiled an ambitious infrastructure initiative of a railway and shipping corridor aimed at enhancing commerce, energy, and digital connectivity.

