At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jun 2021 06:54:50      انڈین آواز

More than 32 crore Covid vaccine doses administered so far across country: Health Ministry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In another significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 32 crore as per the 7 p.m. provisional report today.

The cumulative figure stands at 32 crore 11 lakh 43 thousand 649.

As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st of June, more than 58 lakh 10 thousand vaccine doses administered today.

Union Health Ministry in a statement said that more than 36 lakh 68 thousand vaccine doses were administered as first dose and one lakh 14 thousand 506 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18 to 44 years.

Cumulatively, over eight crore 30 lakh persons across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose and total 18 lakh 48 thousand 754 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Swimmer; Sajan Prakash qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to make the 'A' qualifying time for the ...

Manu, Saurabh win 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team silver at Shooting World Cup

By Harpal Singh Bedi Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary lost to the Russian pair of Vitalina Batsarashkina ...

Women’s 10M Air Pistol team clinch second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Women’s 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal to earn the s ...

خبرنامہ

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz