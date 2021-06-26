More than 32 crore Covid vaccine doses administered so far across country: Health Ministry

WEB DESK

In another significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 32 crore as per the 7 p.m. provisional report today.

The cumulative figure stands at 32 crore 11 lakh 43 thousand 649.

As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st of June, more than 58 lakh 10 thousand vaccine doses administered today.

Union Health Ministry in a statement said that more than 36 lakh 68 thousand vaccine doses were administered as first dose and one lakh 14 thousand 506 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18 to 44 years.

Cumulatively, over eight crore 30 lakh persons across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose and total 18 lakh 48 thousand 754 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.