More than 30,05,083 people vaccinated so far in Punjab

AMN

More than 30,05,083 people have been vaccinated so far in Punjab under which a total of 26,82,393 have been vaccinated with the first dose only and 3,22,690 with the second dose. While inaugurating the Guru Nanak Dev Dialysis Unit, Health Minister Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the Punjab government is organizing vaccination at all the primary health centers and health wellness centers as well as special camps in the rural areas to facilitate the people at their doorsteps.

The Minister said that Punjab has left only 1.9 lac doses of vaccine and out of this available stock, more than 1 lac doses are expected to be used today.

He said that the Punjab Government has already appealed to the union government to regularize the supply of vaccines in the state as the trained staff and infrastructure provided by the Punjab government could vaccinate 3 lakh people daily, requiring 15 lakh doses every week.

He said that the health department had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Health on April 22 demanding 10 lakh doses of vaccine.

He divulged the health department has received the intimation letter from Central Government that they are sending only 1.5 lac doses of Coviesheild vaccine against our demand by tomorrow.

Regarding the preparations for vaccination for people above 18 years of age from May 1, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh had asked the department to order 30 lakh covishield vaccine doses.

Replying to a query regarding the shortage of oxygen, he said that the plants of the Punjab government are running at full capacity while the central government has reduced the liquid oxygen quota of Punjab.

He said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already raised the alarming situation of Punjab due to increasing cases of coronavirus and demanded the regular supply of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen from Government of India.