More than 3 lakh 57 thousand fresh cases of COVID-19 registered in India

NEW DELHI

The number of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country further swelled up today to comprise nearly 17 percent of the total reported cases.

The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 34 lakh 47 thousand people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the nation registered 3 lakh 57 thousand 229 new COVID cases. With this the recovery rate has further slipped to stand at 81.91 per cent.