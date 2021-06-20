More than 29 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories by the Centre

AMN

More than 29.10 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories through Centre and direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 26 crore 4 lakh 19 thousand 412 doses as per latest data. Health Ministry said over 3.06 crore COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

More than 24 lakh 53 thousand vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States and UTs within the next three days.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In addition, Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States and UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May this year.