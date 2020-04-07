2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2020 03:25:28      انڈین آواز
Ad

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has gone up to 325 in the State. The capital city of Jaipur is most affected where 103 Corona cases have been reported so far. Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Tonk, and Jhunjhunu have also emerged as new hotspots of COVID 19. On the other hand, Bhilwara has become a model for the rest of the country to follow where the administration successfully prevented community spread of the virus by taking many timely and strict decisions.

Total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now reached 304. One 45 years old person died in Kurnool taking the death toll to four. The diseased has been said to be suffering from diabetes and died on April, 3rd according the Health Bulletin of the State. The person, who died tested positive for Corona Virus.

The highest positive Corona cases have been recorded in Kurnool District with 74, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District has 42 and Guntur has 33 positive cases.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram Districts have not recorded even a single case so far. Six patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Gujarat, MP, Karnataka report fresh Coronavirus cases

WEB DESK In Gujarat, 19 fresh cases were reported today taking the total number of positive cases in the st ...

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!