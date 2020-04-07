Fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK

With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has gone up to 325 in the State. The capital city of Jaipur is most affected where 103 Corona cases have been reported so far. Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Tonk, and Jhunjhunu have also emerged as new hotspots of COVID 19. On the other hand, Bhilwara has become a model for the rest of the country to follow where the administration successfully prevented community spread of the virus by taking many timely and strict decisions.

Total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now reached 304. One 45 years old person died in Kurnool taking the death toll to four. The diseased has been said to be suffering from diabetes and died on April, 3rd according the Health Bulletin of the State. The person, who died tested positive for Corona Virus.

The highest positive Corona cases have been recorded in Kurnool District with 74, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District has 42 and Guntur has 33 positive cases.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram Districts have not recorded even a single case so far. Six patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.