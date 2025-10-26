Morari Bapu Embarks on a Second Historic ‘Ram Yatra’

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 11:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Retracing the Sacred Footsteps of Lord Ram During Exile and Back

Pujya Morari Bapu, the revered spiritual leader and exponent of the Ramayana, is set to embark on yet another extraordinary spiritual odyssey — the Ram Yatra, from 25th October to 4th November 2025. This divine journey will retrace the sacred path of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, connecting the holy sites associated with His life and teachings — from Chitrakoot to Rameshwaram and onward to Colombo, culminating in Ayodhya. This journey will bring out the quintessential essence of Sanatana Dharma, the glory of Lord Ram’s name along with it being a journey that unites India and strengthens its traditions.

The journey will begin at the sacred Atri Muni Ashram in Chitrakoot, where the first Ram Katha is scheduled for October 25, 2025. Over the course of 11 days, Kathas will be held at various locations, covering a total distance of 8,000 km.

A total of 411 devotees will be travelling on a special 22-coach train, which will carry Bapu and his flowers (devotees) through this sacred route. Over the course of the journey, 9 Ram Kathas will be held at different spiritual locations across India and Sri Lanka, as devotees join to celebrate Lord Ram’s name and teachings.

Morari Bapu, who has been narrating Ram Katha for over decades, will embark on this spiritual pilgrimage to spread the timeless teachings of Lord Ram across the revered lands of India and Sri Lanka.

Through this Yatra, Morari Bapu will deliver soul-stirring discourses on Ram Katha at each of these spiritually significant locations:

Atri Muni Ashram (Chitrakoot)

Agastya Muni Ashram (Satna)

Panchvati (Maharashtra)

Sabari Ashram (Karnataka)

Rishimukh Parvat (Hampi)

Pravarshan Parvat (Karnataka)

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu)

Colombo (Sri Lanka)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)

The journey, spanning sacred lands and seas, symbolizes the eternal journey of dharma, devotion, and compassion, bringing alive the timeless essence of Ram Rajya.

The Ram Yatra will be undertaken through train from Chitrakoot to Rameshwaram and flight from Rameshwaram to Colombo and Colombo to Ayodhya, the very land that Ram returned to after 14 years of exile and was consecrated as the king.

Ram Charita Manas not only depicts the outer journey of Lord Ram but also delves into the inner journey of the soul. Ram Katha on all days will be open for all, allowing individuals to join directly at any place along the journey. This inclusive approach allows an opportunity for people from all walks of life to participate in this spiritual experience.

All devotees will be served three meals daily as prasad by the organisers.

This is the second parikrama yatra related to Lord Ram’s exile – the first took place between 27th November to 5th December 2021 from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot and Nandigram.

It is important to note that Bapu does not accept any payment for conducting Katha; the discourses, as well as the meals served, are completely free of charge.

Speaking about the upcoming Ram Yatra, Pujya Morari Bapu shared, “This Yatra is not merely a journey across lands, but a remembrance of the path of righteousness and compassion walked by Lord Ram. Wherever his name is remembered with love, that place becomes Ayodhya.”

This epic Yatra is being organized by Bapu’s flower (follower) Madan ji Paliwal of Santkripa Sanatana Sansthan. From the travel to the arrangements and the katha reflect the purity and inclusiveness of Sanatana Dharma. Devotees from across the world will accompany Bapu, making this a collective offering of faith and unity.

Rooted in the eternal values of Satya (Truth), Prem (Love), and Karuna (Compassion), the Ram Yatra reaffirms Bapu’s lifelong mission to spread the light of the Ram Charita Manas and strengthen the spiritual fabric of humanity.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu was born on Mahashivratri of 1946. He has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years, beginning his spiritual journey at the age of 14 under a village tree in Gujarat. He was initiated into the Ramcharitamanas by his grandfather and guru, Tribhuvana Das ji. Drawing from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, popularly known as Hindu Sanatana Dharma, Bapu’s narrations emphasize universal peace, truth, love, and compassion. Those attending his kathas belong to all regions, castes and creeds.

Over the decades, Morari Bapu has conducted over 950 Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across India and around the world, including Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, attracting millions of followers. He recently conducted Kathas at all 12 Jyotirlingas in India, travelling by train, and organized landmark events at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and at the University of Cambridge. He has also performed Kathas on a ship and on a plane during a circumnavigation of the globe.

Beyond traditional venues, Bapu has also conducted Ram Kathas for marginalized communities, including sex workers and transgender individuals, and has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn Ukraine and Israel.