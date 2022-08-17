Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature begins; Deputy CM tables Supplementary Demands worth Rs 25,826 cr

AMN

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature began in Mumbai today. Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the Supplementary Demands worth 25,826 crore rupees in the legislative assembly. Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that after the discussion on the Supplementary Demands on 22nd and 23rd of this month, voting will be held.

The Chief Minister and other ministers also tabled various Bills and Ordinances on the floor of the House. At the start of the proceedings in the lower house, the Chief Minister introduced newly appointed ministers to the members in the House. Replying to senior Congress legislator Nana Patole’s demand to hold a discussion on the floods in various parts of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that the government is monitoring the situation and soon a detailed statement will be made in this regard.

Thereafter, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved the motion to congratulate Ms. Droupadi Murmu and Mr. Jagdeep Dhankhar on their election as President and Vice President of the country. The Chief Minister said the country has always presented an example of idealistic society by emphasising on women empowerment. He said, Ms. Droupadi Murmu’s life struggle and will power to overcome crisis is an inspiration to the people.

Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar and deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Later the motion was adopted by the House. State Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis also placed supplementary demands in the Legislative Council. The motion to congratulate President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was adopted in the Legislative Council as well.