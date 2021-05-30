PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

Monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by 03rd June

AMN / WEB DESK

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the northern limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/72°E, 6°N/75°E, 8°N/80°E, 12°N/85°E, 14°N/90°E and 17°N/94°E.

As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from 01st June, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by 03rd June 2021.

The Western Disturbance now seen as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along longitude 70°E to the north of latitude 28°N.

The cyclonic circulation over Punjab & neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

The trough from the above cyclonic circulation over Punjab & neighbourhood now runs upto northwest Rajasthan extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The Cyclonic Circulation over East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood now lies over southern parts of East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level.
The trough from the above cyclonic circulation over southern parts of East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood now runs upto Vidarbha extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level across Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh.

The cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood between 5.8 & 7.6 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over central parts of South Arabian Sea & adjoining parts of Central Arabian Sea now lies over Southwest Arabian Sea at 5.8 km above mean sea level.
The cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood between 2.1 km & 3.1 km above mean sea level with has become less marked.

The cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea & neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

The trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

For more details kindly visit www.imd.gov.in or contact : +91 11 24631913, 24643965, 24629798 (Service to the Nation Since 1875)

Text Box: Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.

