Modi govt likely to witness major changes as cabinet reshuffle expected soon

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoyed relatively smooth governance and exercised full control over cabinet decisions during his first two terms, is navigating a different political landscape in his third term. With the constraints of a coalition government, a cabinet reshuffle is expected soon as the government completes its first year in office.

According to government sources, five new faces are likely to be inducted in the upcoming reshuffle. Also a few ministers are likely to be dropped and some ministers to be relieved of extra portfolios

With Bihar heading into elections within the next three months, and mounting pressure from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to include Upendra Kushwaha in the cabinet, the challenges of Modi’s third term are becoming more evident, a source noted.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is expected to be brought into the Union Cabinet, along with B.D. Sharma, BJP state president of Madhya Pradesh.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Mr. Manoj Sinha, whose term concludes in August this year and who oversaw the abrogation of Article 370, is a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is speculation that he may be inducted once again as a Union Minister, having previously served in Modi’s first term.

According to sources within the party, there is strong buzz that a few surprise names from unexpected quarters may also feature in the upcoming