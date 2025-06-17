Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Modi govt likely to witness major changes as cabinet reshuffle expected soon

Jun 17, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoyed relatively smooth governance and exercised full control over cabinet decisions during his first two terms, is navigating a different political landscape in his third term. With the constraints of a coalition government, a cabinet reshuffle is expected soon as the government completes its first year in office. 

According to government sources, five new faces are likely to be inducted in the upcoming reshuffle. Also a few ministers are likely to be dropped and some ministers to be relieved of extra portfolios

With Bihar heading into elections within the next three months, and mounting pressure from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to include Upendra Kushwaha in the cabinet, the challenges of Modi’s third term are becoming more evident, a source noted.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is expected to be brought into the Union Cabinet, along with B.D. Sharma,  BJP state president of Madhya Pradesh. 

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Mr. Manoj Sinha, whose term concludes in August this year and who oversaw the abrogation of Article 370, is a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is speculation that he may be inducted once again as a Union Minister, having previously served in Modi’s first term. 

According to sources within the party, there is strong buzz that a few surprise names from unexpected quarters may also feature in the upcoming

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

G7 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Peace and Stability in West Asia Amid Rising Tensions

Jun 17, 2025
POLITICS

BJP slams K’taka govt for doing fresh caste census

Jun 17, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

CPI(M) Slams Govt’s Parallel Probe into AI-171 Crash, Demands Respect for Independent Probe

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Modi govt likely to witness major changes as cabinet reshuffle expected soon

17 June 2025 5:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC slams ban on thug life in Karnataka, says films cleared by CBFC must be released nationwide

17 June 2025 5:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भ्रामक विज्ञापनों पर सख्त हुआ सेबी, पोर्टफोलियो मैनेजर्स को तुरंत हटाने का निर्देश

17 June 2025 5:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Cracks Down on Misleading Ads by Portfolio Managers

17 June 2025 5:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!