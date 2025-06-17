G7 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Peace and Stability in West Asia Amid Rising Tensions

AMN / WEB DESK

The leaders of G7 nations have reaffirmed commitment to Peace and Stability in West Asia amid rising tensions in the area.

In response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have released a joint statement reaffirming their collective commitment to ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region.

During their recent summit, the G7 leaders expressed unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense, underscoring the bloc’s continued dedication to the security of the Israeli state amid growing regional volatility.

The joint statement also strongly condemned Iran, labeling it as a primary source of instability and terror in West Asia. The G7 maintained that Iran must never be permitted to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon, reiterating their longstanding stance on nuclear non-proliferation and regional disarmament.

Emphasizing the urgent need to protect civilians, the G7 called for restraint on all sides and stressed the importance of reducing humanitarian suffering, particularly in conflict zones such as Gaza. The leaders expressed optimism that diplomatic engagement with Iran could contribute to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the region and potentially support efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

In addition to security concerns, the G7 highlighted the global economic risks posed by the instability. The group affirmed its readiness to act in coordination with international partners to safeguard global energy markets and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies, should the situation worsen.

This unified statement reflects the G7’s broader strategic goal of maintaining regional balance while preventing the escalation of conflict that could have global geopolitical and economic implications.