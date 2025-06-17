Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump leaves G7 early amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Jun 17, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has left the G7 summit in Canada early to return to Washington as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified. The president’s early exit came just hours after world leaders issued a joint statement urging de-escalation in West Asia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump had told fellow G7 leaders that discussions to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Iran are underway. However, Trump rejected that characterisation in a social media post, writing that his departure had nothing to do with a Ceasefire and was driven by something much bigger than that, though he did not elaborate.

Shortly before Trump’s exit, the G7 – which includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.K. – called for a resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict and a broader effort to stabilise the region.

In recent days, the president warned U.S. citizens to evacuate Tehran and suggested the conflict could widen unless Iran completely disengages from its regional provocations.
The latest round of violence began on Friday, when Israeli forces launched a series of missile strikes deep into Iranian territory. Iran responded with volleys of its own, targeting multiple cities across Israel. Both countries have reported military and civilian casualties, though full details remain unclear.

