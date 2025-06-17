PM Modi to make historic visit to Croatia; Indian diaspora in Zagreb welcomes growing ties

AMN / WEB DESK

Croatia is a new destination for a growing Indian diaspora. Though the Indian community in this central and southeast European country is small in number, but mighty in cultural presence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in its capital, Zagreb, tomorrow, which will be the First ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia. The Indian diaspora, as well as Croatian friends of India in Zagreb, are awaiting with hearts full of pride and hope for stronger ties.

Talking to Akashvani News about Mr Modi’s visit, an Indian IT professional in Zagreb, Samrat, said he is happy that India’s Impact is growing even in smaller countries having potential.

A restaurant worker in Zagreb Abhishek Chauhan, hopes the visit of the Prime Minister will deepen the relationship, and it will provide an opportunity to many Indians to come to croatia.