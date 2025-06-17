Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

G7 reaffirms support for Israel, calls Iran key source of Middle East instability

Jun 17, 2025

AMN

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, G7 leaders issued a unified statement addressing the escalating situation between Israel and Iran. Leaders of the G7 have reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, affirming Israel’s right to defend itself and underlining their continued support for the country’s security.

In a joint statement, the G7 emphasised the importance of protecting civilians amid ongoing regional tensions. The group also identified Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the region.

The leaders maintained their long-standing position that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. They expressed hope that resolving the Iranian crisis could help reduce broader hostilities in the Middle East, including efforts toward achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

The G7 also noted their readiness to act, in coordination with like-minded partners, to protect international energy markets from potential disruption due to the regional unrest.

