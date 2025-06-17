Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN General Assembly declares Dec 4 as international day against unilateral coercive measures

Jun 17, 2025

WEB DESK

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring December 4 every year as the International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures. The resolution passed with 116 votes in favour, 51 against, and 6 abstentions. Countries from the Global North, including the EU, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, and the United States, voted against it.

It urges all states to refrain from using unilateral economic, financial, or trade measures that violate international law or the UN Charter. Such actions, it says, hinder economic and social development, especially in developing countries.

The resolution aims to raise global awareness of the harmful impact of these measures. It also seeks to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity in addressing their consequences. The UN Secretary-General is asked to ensure the UN commemorates and promotes the day, as part of broader awareness efforts. All UN members, observers, organisations, civil society, and individuals are invited to observe the day and help spread awareness.

