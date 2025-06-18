PM Modi Attends G7 Summit in Canada, Meets Global Leaders

Canadian PM Mark Carney welcomes PM Narendra Modi for G7 summit



AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney upon his arrival in Calgary to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit held in Kananaskis, Alberta. This marks Modi’s first visit to Canada in a decade and his sixth consecutive attendance at a G7 Summit.

Carney, recently appointed as Canada’s Prime Minister, welcomed Modi in a gesture widely seen as an attempt to reset strained Indo-Canadian relations. Bilateral ties had soured during the tenure of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his controversial remarks regarding the killing of a Khalistani extremist. However, recent diplomatic efforts, including backchannel talks and plans to appoint new High Commissioners, signal a thaw in relations.

On social media platform X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an image of the leaders and posted: “Building bridges for global progress and cooperation. PM @MarkJCarney of Canada welcomed PM @narendramodi at the #G7 Summit in Kananaskis.”

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with several key leaders, including Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. These interactions underscore India’s growing role in global diplomacy.

The outreach summit follows India’s recent Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India’s counter-terror stance has resonated with several G7 and partner nations.

The summit agenda includes discussions on major global challenges like energy security, technological innovation, the evolving AI-energy nexus, and quantum computing. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that he would advocate the concerns and aspirations of the Global South, a theme that India has consistently championed in recent years.

“This visit is not only about participating in the G7 deliberations,” Modi stated before leaving New Delhi. “It is also a moment to thank partner countries for their consistent support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and to deepen global cooperation against terrorism in all its forms.”

PM Modi’s brief but crucial stop in Canada will include key sessions at the summit and multiple bilateral meetings before his departure for Zagreb early Wednesday. The G7, comprising the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the EU, remains a critical platform for shaping global governance and cooperation.