MoD to Host First Tri-Services Seminar “Ran Samwad” on Technology and Future Warfare

The Ministry of Defence is organising a first-of-its-kind Tri-Services Seminar, “Ran Samwad-Conversations on War, Warfare, and Warfighting,” at the Army War College in Mhow (Dr. Ambedkar Nagar). Scheduled from the 26th to the 27th of this month, the seminar will focus on the Impact of Technology on Warfare with two sub-themes: Emerging Technologies and Impact on Future Warfare and Reforms in Institutionalised Training to Catalyse Technological Enablement.

The two-day event will bring together government functionaries, veterans, serving officers, defence experts, and industry representatives to discuss the changing nature of war and its implications on operational planning, tactics, and strategies. The Ministry said that this annual seminar aims to facilitate strategic debate and drive reforms in India’s defence sector.