India-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise SLINEX-25 Enters Sea Phase off Colombo with Joint Drills and Maritime Operations

The sea phase of the twelfth edition of the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-25) is underway in western waters off Colombo. Two Indian Navy ships, fleet tanker INS Jyoti and destroyer INS Rana, are taking part alongside SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Sayura of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Over the next two days, the navies will conduct a series of drills including Visit, Board, Search and Seizure operations, gunnery and screening exercises, vertical replenishment, flashing exercises, as well as fuelling approaches.

The sea phase follows a three-day harbour phase held at Colombo Port from August 14 to 16. During this phase, operational teams engaged in joint briefings on communications and security protocols, shared best practices, and carried out helicopter training with the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The harbour phase also featured professional exchanges, sports competitions, and yoga sessions, strengthening camaraderie between the two sides. Schoolchildren were given guided tours of Indian Navy ships, offering them a first-hand look at naval operations. AIR