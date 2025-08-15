INS TAMAL VISITS NAPLES, ITALY

AMN / WEB DESK

INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Naples, Italy, on 13 Aug 2025 during her return passage to India after the commissioning in Russia on 01 Jul 25. The visit underscores the deepening of bilateral relations between India and Italy since the elevation to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ in 2023, centered on expanded cooperation in Defence, Energy, and Technology, and is aimed at enhancing interoperability and jointmanship between both the navies.

INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with ITS Trieste, Landing Platform Dock of the Italian Navy, prior entering harbour at Naples. Joint operations during the PASSEX included communication exercises, manoeuvres and flying operations.

The ship’s engagements during the port call include professional and bilateral activities including interaction with civil dignitaries at Naples, cross deck visits, discussions with senior Italian Navy functionaries and cultural events in honour of Indo-Italian relations.

INS Tamal celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day at Naples, today 15 Aug 25.

The port call by INS Tamal is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with Italy and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. It also provide an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore new avenues of cooperation.