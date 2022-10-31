Mizoram: Several events organized on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, National Unity Day in Aizawl

AMN

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, National Unity Day was observed today at Sikulpuikawn in Aizawl where Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte graced the event as Chief Guest. Sports Secretary Dr Lalrozama administered the integrity pledge on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge in the program.

The observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas began early in the morning with a ‘Unity Run’ from Sikulpuikawn to Chanmari, in Aizawl which was flagged off by Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte. More than hundreds of participants from NSS Volunteers of Synod Higher Secondary School and youth from SAI Hostel participated in this run to permeate national unity.

Apart from Aizawl, National Unity day was also observed in other districts of the state. District administrations in different districts organized several events as well as representatives from BSF, Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles, NSS, NYK volunteers, college students, and school students participated in the Unity Run.