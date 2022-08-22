FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2022 09:39:48      انڈین آواز

Mithila Makhana get GI tag; farmers elated

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The Central government has awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Mithila Makhana. With this move, growers will get the maximum price for their premium produce. Over five lakh farmers of Mithila region of Bihar will be benefitted from this decision.

In a tweet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, Mithila Makhana registered with GI Tag, farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn. Due to Geographical Indication Tag to Mithila Makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence.

Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed.

The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

SPORTS DESK The Sports Ministry has requested International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football C ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart