Mines Ministry showcase recent path breaking Initiatives at IITF 2023 New Delhi

Technological interventions, mining reforms, geological survey techniques, displayed through virtual reality are some of the major attractions at the ‘Connecting Beyond Mining’ pavillion of the Ministry of Mines which was inaugurated today at the India International Fair 2023 in New Delhi. Addressing the visitors in a video message, Union Minister of Mines, Pralhad Joshi said that the government has introduced crucial reforms for the development of the mining industry. The mining pavillion has been opened at the fair to showcase the advancement in this emerging sector.



Minister of state for Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve said in a video message that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, India is moving ahead to fulfill the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The mining sector has also contributed immensely in this goal. He further added, the theme of pavillion, Connecting beyond Mining, aligns with the theme of the fair- Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Secretary of the Ministry of Mining, V. L. Kantha Rao said that the mining pavilion aims to tell all stakeholders about the reforms, new initiatives on critical mining, and activities initiated by the mining sector to promote sustainable mining. He further added, the pavillion has immense learning and business opportunities.



The objective of the mining pavillion is to connect mining with the people. Talking to Akashwani News, Ministry of Mines Joint Secretary, Farida Naik said that the pavillion will make everyone aware about the innovations adopted by the industry for sustainable mining.