Military attacks on nuclear facilities violate UN Charter & International Law: IAEA

AMN / WEB DESK

The UN Security Council heard International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) top official yesterday, who warned that attacks on nuclear installations could have grave consequences. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, any military action that jeopardises the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond. The IAEA General Council SAID that military attacks on nuclear facilities violate the UN Charter and international law.

Iran’s Permanent Representative Amir Saeid Iravani, alleged Israel’s attack was meant to kill diplomacy, to sabotage negotiations, and to drag the region into wider conflict. On the other hand, Israel’s Permanent Representative Danny Danon defended his country’s action, calling it an act of national preservation. He displayed a picture of a countdown clock in Tehran that was timed to its plan to annihilate Israel. UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said that the Security Council’s Emergency session was convened at the request of Iran.