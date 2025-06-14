Vietnam officially Joins BRICS As ‘Partner Country’

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry has announced that Vietnam has officially joined BRICS as a partner country. The ministry’s statement said that, as a dynamic economy deeply integrated into global value chains, Vietnam is an important player in Asia.

The Russian news agency Sputnik reported that after expressing its desire to become a member of the global body, Vietnam has now become the 10th BRICS partner. The partner country category was created at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. The current list of partners includes Vietnam, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.