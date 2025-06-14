Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran-U.S. talks unjustifiable under present conditions: Iranian FM

Jun 14, 2025

Tehran

IRAN Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday that the continuation of indirect Iran-U.S. talks amid Israel’s savagery is “unjustifiable.”

In a phone call with Kaja Kallas, E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Foreign Minister considered the Israeli regime’s aggression to be the result of direct U.S. support.

Araqchi emphasized that “continuing negotiations between Iran and the U.S. in a situation where the Zionist regime’s savagery continues is unjustifiable.”

Araqchi also said that “Iran has given a decisive response to the Zionist regime’s aggressions to protect its national sovereignty, people, and security, and is resolved to use its legitimate right to take countermeasures.”

He called for a responsible stance from the European Union and the permanent members of the Security Council in condemning the Israeli aggression and holding the aggressor regime accountable.

He said that the recent anti-Iran resolution by the I.A.E.A. was an excuse and a basis for Israel’s hostile actions against Iran.

The E.U. foreign policy chief, for her part, expressed deep regret and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, stressing the E.U.’s readiness to support diplomatic efforts in the Security Council and other international bodies to help reduce tensions and restore peace and security in the region. IRNA

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Skips SCO Statement Discussions that condemns Israel attack on Iran

Jun 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel should await harsher response if it repeats attacks: Iranian President Pezeshkian

Jun 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam officially Joins BRICS As ‘Partner Country’

Jun 14, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Palestine Amid Escalating Tensions

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

15 June 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

15 June 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!