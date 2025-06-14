Israel-Iran Exchange Missile Strikes; Explosions Rock Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Tehran

WEB DESK

Israel and Iran exchanged missile strikes, with explosions heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Tehran. Iranian missiles targeted sites across Israel, killing at least three people and injuring dozens, in retaliation for ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran.

On the other hand, two deputy commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff were killed in Israeli attacks, Iranian state media reported. The deceased were identified as General Gholamreza Mehrabi and General Mehdi Rabbani. However, it was unclear when exactly the two commanders were killed. Israel’s attacks on Iran since yesterday have killed at least 78 people, including senior military officials.

Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company has announced the suspension of all flights nationwide until further notice. Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport is also closed.

In a related development, Iran has warned the United States, United Kingdom, and France not to help Israel stop Tehran’s retaliatory strikes. According to Iranian state media, Tehran will target military bases and ships located in the region if the three countries provide support to Israel.

Iran has also pulled out of the negotiations between Washington and Tehran on nuclear issue. Iran said the dialogue with the U.S. over Tehran’s nuclear programme is meaningless after Israel’s biggest-ever military strike. As per the media repors, Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that negotiations and allowing Israel to target Iran’s territory can not go at the same time. Iran earlier accused the U.S. of being complicit in Israel’s attacks, but Washington denied the allegation.