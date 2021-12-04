Militant attack leaves at least 31 people dead in central Mali

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 31 people have been killed in central Mali after militants attacked a bus carrying civilians to a market, local officials have said. Unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed the driver, before setting the bus on fire, according to authorities.

Most of the victims were women who were on their way to work at the market, local sources told EFE news agency.

Armed men shot at the vehicle, slashed the tires, and shot at the people, Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, told news agencies. The deadly attack is the latest in Mali’s rapidly escalating insurgency. He said more people were either missing or wounded.

The attack took place at the heart of the West African nation’s Mopti region, which has seen escalating violence in recent months fuelled by fighters linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The latest assault comes just a day after insurgents attacked a UN convoy in the north of the country, killing one civilian worker and wounding another.

Militant attacks have surged in Mali after two military coups in 16 months contributed to a weak central government and saw France halt joint military operations between the military and the 5,100 troops it had in the country.