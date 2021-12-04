Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua is no more
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
Afghanistan people need essential items to survive freezing winter: OCHA
05 Dec 2021 03:47:42

Militant attack leaves at least 31 people dead in central Mali

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 31 people have been killed in central Mali after militants attacked a bus carrying civilians to a market, local officials have said. Unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed the driver, before setting the bus on fire, according to authorities.

Most of the victims were women who were on their way to work at the market, local sources told EFE news agency.

Armed men shot at the vehicle, slashed the tires, and shot at the people, Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, told news agencies. The deadly attack is the latest in Mali’s rapidly escalating insurgency. He said more people were either missing or wounded.

The attack took place at the heart of the West African nation’s Mopti region, which has seen escalating violence in recent months fuelled by fighters linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The latest assault comes just a day after insurgents attacked a UN convoy in the north of the country, killing one civilian worker and wounding another.

Militant attacks have surged in Mali after two military coups in 16 months contributed to a weak central government and saw France halt joint military operations between the military and the 5,100 troops it had in the country.

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

At his place of birth, Ajaz Patel joins Kumble and Laker in exclusive 10-for club

Jim Laker and Anil Kumble are two other bowlers who achieved this historic feat. WEB DESK ...

Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay India 4-2 to set up title clash with Argentina

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubneshwar Displaying awesome firepower six-time champion Germany overwhelmed hosts In ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

