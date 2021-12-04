Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua is no more
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
Afghanistan people need essential items to survive freezing winter: OCHA
French President Macron says, European countries working to open joint mission in Afghanistan

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country. Western countries have been struggling with how to engage with the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan in August when United States led forces were completing their pullout. Talking to reporters on Saturday in Doha before heading to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Macron said, they are thinking of an organization between several European countries. He said, it may be a common location in Afghanistan for several Europeans, which would allow ambassadors of European countries to be present.

The United States and other Western countries shut their embassies and withdrew their diplomats as the Taliban seized Kabul. Later the militants declared an interim government in Afghanistan whose top members are under U.S. and U.N. sanctions. The United States, European countries, and others are reluctant to formally recognize the Pashtun-dominated Taliban, accusing them of backtracking on pledges of political and ethnic inclusivity and upholding the rights of women and minorities.

SPORTS

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

At his place of birth, Ajaz Patel joins Kumble and Laker in exclusive 10-for club

Jim Laker and Anil Kumble are two other bowlers who achieved this historic feat. WEB DESK ...

Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay India 4-2 to set up title clash with Argentina

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubneshwar Displaying awesome firepower six-time champion Germany overwhelmed hosts In ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

