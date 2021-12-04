French President Macron says, European countries working to open joint mission in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country. Western countries have been struggling with how to engage with the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan in August when United States led forces were completing their pullout. Talking to reporters on Saturday in Doha before heading to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Macron said, they are thinking of an organization between several European countries. He said, it may be a common location in Afghanistan for several Europeans, which would allow ambassadors of European countries to be present.

The United States and other Western countries shut their embassies and withdrew their diplomats as the Taliban seized Kabul. Later the militants declared an interim government in Afghanistan whose top members are under U.S. and U.N. sanctions. The United States, European countries, and others are reluctant to formally recognize the Pashtun-dominated Taliban, accusing them of backtracking on pledges of political and ethnic inclusivity and upholding the rights of women and minorities.