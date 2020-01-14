FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 01:03:38      انڈین آواز
Ad

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises India’s CAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

INDIAN AWAAZ WEB DESK

Microsoft’s India-born Chief Executive Officer CEO Satya Nadella has criticised India’s new citizenship law saying he is sad over development.

When asked about India’s new Citizenship ActS at an editors conference at a Microsoft event in Manhattan this morning, Nadella said: “I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys”

Later in a statement Nadella Said : “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.

Originally from Hyderabad, India, Nadella lives in Bellevue, Washington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. Nadella serves on the board of trustees to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and his alma mater the University of Chicago, as well as the Starbucks Board of Directors. He is married and has three children.

Satya Nadella’s father B N Yugandhar, IAS, served in the PMO and was also Director, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Institute at Mussoorie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 20-member Indian Hockey team in FIH Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh was on Monday retained captain of the 20-membe ...

Indian squad announced for ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup

Harman Preet Kaur-led India squad was announced in Mumbai on Sunday for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Austr ...

Football Delhi launches first ever U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a bid to bring the game of football closer to the women and provide a stru ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!