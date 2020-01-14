Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises India’s CAA

INDIAN AWAAZ WEB DESK

Microsoft’s India-born Chief Executive Officer CEO Satya Nadella has criticised India’s new citizenship law saying he is sad over development.

When asked about India’s new Citizenship ActS at an editors conference at a Microsoft event in Manhattan this morning, Nadella said: “I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys”

Later in a statement Nadella Said : “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.

Originally from Hyderabad, India, Nadella lives in Bellevue, Washington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. Nadella serves on the board of trustees to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and his alma mater the University of Chicago, as well as the Starbucks Board of Directors. He is married and has three children.

Satya Nadella’s father B N Yugandhar, IAS, served in the PMO and was also Director, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Institute at Mussoorie.

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. "I think what is happening is sad… It's just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys" cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020