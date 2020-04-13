MGNREGA give respite to people in Mizoram

AMN

MGNREGA gives respite to people getting works and wages in Mizoram, while the state is under lockdown and people are following social distancing in true spirit, the Govt has started implementing different sorts of works in rural areas under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MGNREGA). The restart of MNREGA works is giving a respite to the people during the period of lockdown and people are also happy earning wages during this tough time.

C. Vanlalhruaii of Bazar locality of Lawngtlai, a beneficiary of MGNREGA scheme thanked the Government.