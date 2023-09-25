Mexico makes agreement with US to deport migrants from its border

AMN

Amid the surge in number of migrants at the Mexican border, Mexico has made an agreement with the United States to deport migrants from its border.

According to media reports, Mexican officials met with US Customs and Border Protection officials in Ciudad Juarez on Friday to discuss the issue. The reported agreement comes amid a recent rise in illegal crossings into the US. Mexican officials have vowed to carry out a series of 15 actions as part of the agreement including deporting migrants to their home countries by land and air. The country said it will carry out negotiations with the governments of Venezuela, Brazil, Nicaragua, Colombia and Cuba to confirm receipt of their citizens deported from the US-Mexico border.