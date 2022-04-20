FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mental Well-being of Children and Families Summit organized in New Delhi

AMN

Former Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Preeti Sudan has said that people need to understand the mental well-being of children apart from adults. Speaking at the Mental Well-being of Children and Families Summit, organized by Sesame Workshop India, in New Delhi, Ms Sudan said, there are enough mental health helplines and programmes for adults, but not for children. She said, the society needs to focus on children’s mental health as well.

Highlighting on children’s mental health support system, Secretary of Health Ministry of Delhi Government Shaleen Mitra said that parents need to understand children instead of preaching to them. He said that the exposure should be provided to children so that they can become strong mentally. Managing Director of Sesame Workshop India Sonali Khan said that families are impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it affects their physical and mental health. She suggests to parents that they need to listen to children because they feel big emotions.

